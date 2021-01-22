ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MGLN, MDCA, MTSC, ANH; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing. If you are an MDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share in cash. If you are an MTS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

