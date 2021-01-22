Market Overview

Q2 2020 Oil and Gas Upstream Deals Review: Trend Analysis on M&A (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Asset Transactions) and Financings (Equity/Debt Offerings and PE/VC)

Globe Newswire  
January 22, 2021
Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisition and Capital Raising Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisition and Capital Raising Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions) and financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the upstream oil and gas industry.

The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last five quarters. Data presented in this report is derived from the publisher's proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

  • Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena
  • Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional
  • Analysis of M&As, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry
  • Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves"
  • Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
  • Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy

  • Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
  • Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
  • Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market
  • Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors
  • Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed
  • Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

Key Topics Covered:

  • Sector Highlights
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Americas
  • Capital Raising - Americas
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Europe, Middle East, and Africa
  • Capital Raising - Europe, Middle East, and Africa
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Asia-Pacific
  • Capital Raising - Asia-Pacific
  • Appendix

List of Tables

  • Upstream Global Oil and Gas Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Americas, Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Americas Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Americas, Q2 2020
  • Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Emea, Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Rumored M&A, Q2 2020
  • Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Emea, Q2 2020
  • Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Apac, Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Rumored M&A, Q2 2020
  • Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Apac, Q2 2020

List of Figures

  • Upstream Global Number of Deals by Type, Q2 2020
  • Upstream Global M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas M&A Regional Deal Share and Value, Q2 2020
  • Upstream Global Oil and Gas M&A Deal Share and Value by Terrain, Q2 2020
  • Upstream Global Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Capital Raising Regional Deal Share and Value, Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Americas M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Americas Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Emea M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Apac M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bjrqp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

