Q2 2020 Oil and Gas Upstream Deals Review: Trend Analysis on M&A (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Asset Transactions) and Financings (Equity/Debt Offerings and PE/VC)

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisition and Capital Raising Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisition and Capital Raising Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions) and financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the upstream oil and gas industry.



The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last five quarters. Data presented in this report is derived from the publisher's proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.



Scope

Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional

Analysis of M&As, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry

Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves"

Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors

Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed

Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Sector Highlights

Mergers and Acquisitions - Americas

Capital Raising - Americas

Mergers and Acquisitions - Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Capital Raising - Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Mergers and Acquisitions - Asia-Pacific

Capital Raising - Asia-Pacific

Appendix

List of Tables

Upstream Global Oil and Gas Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Americas, Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Americas Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Americas, Q2 2020

Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Emea, Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Rumored M&A, Q2 2020

Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Emea, Q2 2020

Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Apac, Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Rumored M&A, Q2 2020

Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Apac, Q2 2020

List of Figures

Upstream Global Number of Deals by Type, Q2 2020

Upstream Global M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas M&A Regional Deal Share and Value, Q2 2020

Upstream Global Oil and Gas M&A Deal Share and Value by Terrain, Q2 2020

Upstream Global Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Capital Raising Regional Deal Share and Value, Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Americas M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Americas Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Emea M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Apac M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bjrqp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900