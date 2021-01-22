Q2 2020 Oil and Gas Upstream Deals Review: Trend Analysis on M&A (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Asset Transactions) and Financings (Equity/Debt Offerings and PE/VC)
Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisition and Capital Raising Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisition and Capital Raising Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions) and financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the upstream oil and gas industry.
The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last five quarters. Data presented in this report is derived from the publisher's proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional
- Analysis of M&As, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry
- Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves"
- Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
- Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Buy
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market
- Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry
Key Topics Covered:
- Sector Highlights
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Americas
- Capital Raising - Americas
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Europe, Middle East, and Africa
- Capital Raising - Europe, Middle East, and Africa
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Asia-Pacific
- Capital Raising - Asia-Pacific
- Appendix
List of Tables
- Upstream Global Oil and Gas Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Americas, Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Americas Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Americas, Q2 2020
- Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Emea, Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Rumored M&A, Q2 2020
- Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Emea, Q2 2020
- Top Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Apac, Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Transaction Multiples, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Rumored M&A, Q2 2020
- Top Upstream Capital Raising Transactions in Apac, Q2 2020
List of Figures
- Upstream Global Number of Deals by Type, Q2 2020
- Upstream Global M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas M&A Regional Deal Share and Value, Q2 2020
- Upstream Global Oil and Gas M&A Deal Share and Value by Terrain, Q2 2020
- Upstream Global Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Capital Raising Regional Deal Share and Value, Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Americas M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Americas Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Emea M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Emea Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Apac M&A Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
- Upstream Oil and Gas Apac Capital Raising Deal Value and Count, Q2 2019-Q2 2020
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bjrqp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900