Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review, Q2 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 22, 2021
Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the equipment and services oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.

Scope

  • Analyze market trends for the equipment and services oil and gas industry in the global arena
  • Review of deal trends in the market
  • Analysis of M&As in the equipment and services oil and gas industry
  • Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
  • Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy

  • Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
  • Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
  • Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring in the market
  • Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry
  • Identify top buyers in the oil and gas equipment and services industry

Sector Highlights

  • Mergers and Acquisitions - North America
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Europe
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Asia
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Oceania
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Middle East
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Africa
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - South America
  • Appendix

