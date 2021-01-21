Remask: New Triple-Protective UV Face Mask Destroys 99.9 % of Viruses

New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - New York (PR Distribution™) Tedison Company has unveiled the unique REMASK UV face mask, which is laboratory-proven to destroy up to 99.9 % of viruses.

Now available to the market, the REMASK boasts exceptional protection, incorporating a three-level air filtration system.

The face mask uses an isolated ultraviolet lamp to destroy viruses, disrupts their RNA structure, and provides maximum protection. A HEPA filter removes ultrafine particles ranging from 0.1 microns such as dust, smoke and smog from the air. Finally, a carbon filter purifies the air from dust, fumes, unpleasant odors and microorganisms.

The mask, available in PRO, Basic and Lite versions, are manufactured exclusively with hypoallergenic fabric designed not to irritate the skin while the face-pieces use healthcare-grade vinyl.

According to laboratory studies conducted by the research institute Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology, REMASK demonstrated excellent air filtration results. The air decontamination test showed 99.94% effectiveness against bacterium epidermal staphylococcus, dust, and pollen in the air.

Based on data obtained, REMASK can also be effective against COVID-19 when equipped with UV lamps and a 3mm HEPA cartridge.

SGS-CSTC, the world's leading company for testing, inspection, and certification, performed tests on REMASK without UV lamps and with only a 3mm thick HEPA filter. The filter was 99.98% efficient after undergoing the European standard EN 1822-5 test method over 30 days.

The PRO version has LED lighting with dual-mode setting – on when you inhale and off when you exhale. The UV lamp is safely shielded in a separate box to prevent skin irritation and eye damage.

The hypoallergenic Lite option has the least amount of protection, but still offers LED lighting with a dual-mode setting.

Designed to contour the face, REMASK provides maximum comfort when in daily use. Available in black and white color options, each mask has a one-year warranty period.

The REMASK PRO retails for €120; the Basic at €105, and the Lite version for €49. For more information, or to buy one of the three REMASK options, visit https://remask.store.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNniYJjFClo

For the original news story, please visit: https://www.prdistribution.com/news/new-triple-protective-uv-face-mask-destroys-999-of-viruses/8361178





