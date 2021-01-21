Market Overview

First Farmers Bank & Trust to make annual Ag Summit available to public in virtual format

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
CONVERSE, IN, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Bank & Trust (FFMR) will host their annual Agricultural Summit virtually this year on January 26th, 2021 from 9am to 12noon. The event will be streamed live from Purdue University and will feature a nationally recognized panel of speakers including "Goddess of Grain, Angie Setzer, Purdue professor emeritus, Dr. Freddie Barnard, and Virginia Tech professor emeritus Dr David Kohl. The event, traditionally available by invitation only, will be produced by Hall of Music Productions and streamed live by Walton Webcasting. Topics to be discussed include market planning in dynamic environments, financial strategy, and possible PPP loan availability. Those interested in attending the event should contact bank lending personnel or register at www.ffbt.com/ag-summit.  Online interactive Q&A with all presenters will be available for those registered.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana and is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.


Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-293-4162
tade.powell@ffbt.com
