Talonvest Negotiates $29.1M Bridge Financing on 4 North Carolina Properties

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, orchestrated the $29,090,000 refinance of Madison Capital Group's four property portfolio located in Arden, Asheville, Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina.



Madison Capital Group engaged Talonvest to secure bridge financing for four recently built, Class A, state-of-the-art, self storage properties. The portfolio includes a mix of 2,355 climate controlled and non-climate-controlled units and totals 255,064 square feet. All four properties benefit from their respective proximity to nearby single-family/multi-family residential housing and retail centers.

Talonvest negotiated the loan with a life insurance company lender and delivered non-recourse, 5-year fixed rate financing with no lease up covenants. Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group, commented "We have hired Talonvest over and over because of their proven expertise in structuring debt. They continually deliver results that exceed our expectations."

The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

About Go Store It

Go Store It, the Self-Storage arm of Madison Capital Group, currently owns and manages 1.7 million square feet of storage space in over 15,000 storage units across 32 properties in seven states. An experienced self-storage operator, Go Store It maximizes cash flow and overall value of their investments through aggressive marketing, increasing revenue and managing operating costs. Go Store It's operation team is based in Charleston.

