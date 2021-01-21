100 Organizations & Families of Long-Term Care Person Join Press Conference Reacting to Ford Government's False Claims, Demand Immediate Action to Address the Crisis

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the number and scale of long-term care COVID-19 outbreaks grows, the Ford government has refused to address the dangerously low staffing levels and is downplaying the urgency and gravity of the spread of the virus in the homes. In a press conference on Tuesday Premier Ford said everything is "hunky dory". Merrilee Fullerton, the Minister of Long-Term Care, has repeatedly downplayed the crisis, saying there is not one long-term care home in Ontario that has a staffing crisis. This is patently false. In fact, in long-term care homes with large outbreaks staffing is crumbling, and across the province, in outbreak or not, many long-term care homes have dangerously low levels of staff and care. The number of long-term care homes in large outbreak has escalated alarmingly and the outbreaks have spread geographically. Ontario has now surpassed the total number of long-term care residents and staff infected in the first wave and the daily number of active cases continues to be among the highest we have seen in Wave II. Tragically, death rates have also escalated to levels that are deeply alarming. We are within a week of exceeding the total deaths in Wave I, with no sign of abatement.



The Ontario Health Coalition is holding a press conference with four speakers, backed by 100 organizations and families representing residents and staff in long-term care by Zoom Press Conference, this Friday morning, January 22 at 10:00 AM.

There will be 100 individuals and organizations present endorsing the message, pushing back against the false statements of the Premier and the Minister and calling for immediate measures to protect residents in long-term care in this crisis.

When: Friday, January 22 at 10 a.m. by Zoom.

We will have four speakers who are families directly impacted and the Ontario Health Coalition will give the provincial picture of the situation.

