Asurint Offering Free Webinar On 2021 Insights for Background Screening in 2021

Cleveland, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, today announced they will be holding a free online webinar called "The Top 5 Background Screening Trends for 2021". It will be held Thursday, January 28th at 12 p.m. EST hosted by Asurint General Counsel, Kelly Uebel. Those interested are encouraged to register here.

The legal landscape of employment and background screening laws continues to evolve that will bring about change that will impact the jobs of Human Resources professionals and how they perform background checks. In order to prepare for the new year, Asurint invites those interested in learning more about what to look out for in background screening and employment law to register here to attend the live recording of "The Top 5 Background Screening Trends for 2021" on January 28th, 2021 at 12 p.m. EST.

General Counsel, Kelly Uebel will be leading the presentation and will cover the top five background screening industry insights that should be taken into consideration when evaluating hiring processes. She will also hold a live Q&A at the end of the webinar for attendees.

Attendees should expect to take away new knowledge in the following topics that will aid in their hiring process workflow efficiencies including: COVID-19's ongoing impact on employment, marijuana standards, 2020 election aftermath, criminal justice reform, and more.

