Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2021
RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2021.

About The Brink's Company
The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact: 
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
804.289.9709


