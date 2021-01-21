Pure Harvest Hemp Names Amanda Bowman Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to Officiate Company's Hemp Expansion

DENVER, CO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC:PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that Amanda Bowman has been named Chief Executive Officer of Pure Harvest Hemp, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Ms. Bowman brings to Pure Harvest a stellar resume complete with significant expertise and successes in the cannabis industry. She is a pioneer in the hemp and CBD world and early member of an award-winning and leading manufacturer of high-quality full-spectrum hemp extracts and CBD oil. She has crafted robust compliance programs accredited by perfect scores on all GMP and Food Safety audits and is a member of the ASTM International Cannabis Committee and Colorado Department of Health CHAMP Initiative. Ms. Bowman has had a significant hand in paving the way for the industry and determining fundamental rules to monitor best industry practices.

Her role as CEO will include leading Pure Harvest Hemp to operational successes using her considerable leadership skills; overseeing all day-to-day operations of Pure Harvest Hemp including the manufacturing of the patent-pending Cannabinoid Complex 612 ingredient; compliance, food safety, general organizational operations; managing the bottling and production of white label products; advising white label customers on the products and compliance and collaborating with our Research & Development team to create new products.

"Amanda is the ideal combination of innovation, experience and compliance to run this extremely important, rapidly expanding division of Pure Harvest," stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. "Her appointment also significantly adds to the diversity of Pure Harvest, both in adding different points of view and perspectives as well as greatly expanding our collective knowledge base."

"I am truly honored to accept the role of CEO at Pure Harvest Hemp," said Bowman "We have already accomplished many incredible things and I can hardly contain my excitement for what's to come. I am proud to stand alongside my team of highly-skilled, extraordinary individuals. We are taking Pure Harvest Hemp to the next level of excellence."

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB:PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

