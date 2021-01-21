Industrial Cyber Security (ICS) Market to Reach USD 29.41 Billion by 2027; Increasing Deployment of Robots in the Automotive Industry, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial cybersecurity market size is excepted reach to reach USD 29.41 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The integration of cybersecurity solutions and advanced cloud services by various industries will spur opportunities for the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Industrial Cyber Security (ICS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Product, Software and Services), By Security Type (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Internet Security, and Others), By Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 15.84 billion in 2019.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industrial-cybersecurity-market-104557





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report on industrial cyber security incorporates essential understandings of the market, all-inclusive data about prominent players, distinguished facts and figures, latest developments, key drivers and restraints, along with imperative information about dominant regions. Moreover, the report also provides a brief study regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the industry.





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-cybersecurity-market-104557





Market Driver :

Increasing Acceptance of AI-based Industrial Robots to Bolster Growth

The growing implementation of cloud-based ICS-as-a-service and industrial robots across manufacturing and industrial plants will contribute positively to the market's growth. According to the International Federation of Robotics, in 2018, there were around 125.6 thousand industry robots deployed across the automotive industry, 105.2 thousand deployed across the electronic industry, and 43.6 thousand deployed across the metal and mining industry worldwide. Similarly, as per the Robotic Industries Association (RIA) report, in 2018, around 422,000 industry robots shipped globally. Cybersecurity solutions secure industrial robots from cyber-attacks, thus supporting smooth operations. Moreover, governments' heavy investments in cybersecurity will foster the market's healthy growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in May 2017, the Singaporean government declared an investment for four years (2017 – 2021) of around USD 1.76 billion in economic strategies. This investment includes the advancement of various Cybersecurity Agency (CSA) of Singapore.

Investment Plans of Prominent Companies to Uplift Market Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus has adversely affected the IT sector around the world, consequently hampering the market. However, noteworthy companies are focused on investment strategies to improve the market scenario. According to IDC, worldwide IT spending is expected to decline by 2.7% due to COVID-19. Moreover, the expenditure on infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and cloud computing tools is projected to increase in the near future. For instance, in May 2020, Rockwell Automation, Inc., announced that it has acquired Kalypso, LP., a software delivery and consulting organization. The company intends to provide control products and solutions using Kalypso's abilities to develop security solutions. Moreover, the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities, industrial plants, factories, and other industries has restricted the market's expansion.







Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-cybersecurity-market-104557





Regional Analysis :

Implementation of Cloud-Based Security Solutions to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

The market Asia Pacific is expected to rise excellently during the forecast period due to existing companies in China, India, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other ASEAN countries. The heavy investments in cloud-based security applications will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The emergence of new companies coupled with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will foster the healthy development of the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising investment for secure IT infrastructure across industries. For instance, according to UBS Group AG, in Europe, the estimated electric vehicle revenue is likely to reach around 6.33 million units by 2025. North America is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to major players such as CyberArk Software Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco System, Inc., and others. The introduction of innovative AI-based security solutions by major companies will aid expansion in North America. In November 2020, CyberArk Software Ltd. launched CyberArk, Cloud Entitlements Manager, a service based on artificial intelligence.

Key Development :

August 2019: Cisco System Inc., an American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California, completed the acquisition of Sentryo, a Lyon, France-based company. Sentryo offers cybersecurity solutions and asset visibility for industrial control systems (ICS).





Quick Buy- ICS Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104557





Major Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

By Component (Value) Product (Routers, Ethernet Switches, Other (Gateways, etc.) Software Services By Security Type (Value) Network Security Cloud Application Security End-point Security Internet Security Others (Wireless Security, etc.) By Industry (Value) Process Industry

Oil and Gas Chemical Food and Beverages Energy and Power Other (Water, etc.) Discrete Industry

Automotive Electronics Heavy Manufacturing Packaging Others (Aerospace and Defense, and Others) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued..





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-cybersecurity-market-104557





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Telephone, Email, Web, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Travel and Transportation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and ecommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Professional Service Automation Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Consulting Firms, Marketing and Communication Firms, IT Firms, Architecture and Construction Firms, Research Firms, Accounting Firms, Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Point of Sale, Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-industrial-cyber-security-market-10414



