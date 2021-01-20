WashREIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of WashREIT dividend distributions. The Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the Section 199A Dividend Per Share. Under Section 199A, non-corporate shareholders may generally deduct 20% of ordinary taxable REIT dividends.







Dividend

Paid Date Gross

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Income Per

Share Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share (Return of

Capital) Non-

Taxable

Distribution

Per Share 1/6/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273 3/31/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273 7/06/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273 10/5/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273 TOTALS: $1.20000 $0.42908 $0.42908 $0.77092 100.00% 35.757% 35.757% 64.243%





WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 7,059 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

