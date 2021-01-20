Market Overview

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
January 20, 2021
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2021 February 16, 2021 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


