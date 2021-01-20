CEOs of Microsoft, Fastly, NexTech AR, Cloudflare, and Crowdstrike talk about the power of cloud computing to transform enterprise

New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Capital, the trusted source for technology news and analysis, is highlighting the excitement surrounding cloud computing through recent comments from some of the top executives from Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT), Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), NexTech AR Solutions Inc (NEO:NTAR.NE) (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF), Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated spending on cloud computing, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning and Microsoft and Amazon Web Services appear to be big winners. In a recent survey, 61% of respondents said they would increase spending on Microsoft Azure in 2021 and 54% planned to increase spending on AWS.





Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella: "Massive technology shifts in digital computing, ambient intelligence and multi-sense, multi-device experiences"

In a keynote speech at the Azure for the operators event recently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told participants: "The role of digital tech and connectivity in every aspect of work and life has never been more important. We've seen years of digital transformation in mere months."

Nadella added: "At Microsoft, we have a long history of working with operators, but we believe that the opportunity we have together in front of us right now is unprecedented. We're living in an era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge, which is being driven by massive technology shifts in digital computing, ambient intelligence and multi-sense, multi-device experiences around us."

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby: Enterprises must meet their customers in a digital-first way

The cloud computing provider's CEO, Joshua Bixby, discussed the "next frontier" for enterprises in a recent shareholder letter.

"As enterprises complete the shift to the cost-saving measures provided by the central cloud, their next frontier is to move logic, compute power, and security to the edge in order to more effectively meet their customers in the digital-first way that consumers have come to expect and rely on," Bixby wrote. "We believe we are exceptionally well-positioned in the current enterprise technology environment, delivering multiple powerful solutions, tuned for the evolving DevOps workflow at the edge, opening up much broader enterprise customer opportunities."

NexTech AR Solutions Inc (NEO:NTAR.NE) (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR.NE) CEO Evan Gappelberg: Microsoft Azure will be instrumental to help build product offering and customer wins

NexTech AR Solutions, a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conference, will be integrating Microsoft Azure across its virtual experience platforms and consumer apps enabling hyper-scalable, secure and immersive events and applications for users. The company can scale events at the cloud level, with the push of a button, enabling it to elevate events and customer experiences simultaneously.

"Azure, Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform is the gold standard and positions us perfectly for large enterprise customers who are looking for a convenient and reliable cloud-based computing platform," CEO Evan Gappelberg said.

"We see this as a major building block which is crucial to our business model as we look to expand the footprint of our virtual events and experiences. In 2021 we now have the ability to offer Microsoft Azure to new and existing partners which will be instrumental to our growth as we look to build on our new client wins with new product offerings, and first-class customer service."

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince: "Only a matter of time before developers build their own billion-dollar company"

The website infrastructure and security company recently announced the release of Cloudflare Pages, the next-generation website development platform.

CEO Matthew Prince told shareholders: "From day one Cloudflare was built to service developers. Over the last ten years, millions of developers have counted on us for our network performance and security services. With Cloudflare Pages, we're now providing them with a scalable, fast, secure, cost-effective platform to build next-generation applications that they can deploy globally."

Prince added: "Internally, we believe it's only a matter of time before an individual developer builds a billion-dollar company on their own. We hope Cloudflare Pages will provide the building blocks to help make our belief a reality."

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz: COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz commented on the transformative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had the shift to cloud computing.

"What we see now is the continuation of digital transformation throughout the customer base. And as I like to say, the kindling was what people were going to do is transform and move to the cloud, and really COVID was the match that lit it all."

Kurtz added: "We see sustainable trends. This isn't a one-time blip. And when we look at why we've been successful, we've got the right platform. We're solving really big problems in the security and IT space, and we're delivering a lot of value to customers. (That) is something that we've seen in prior quarters, and it continues forward as we look into 2021."

