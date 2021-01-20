Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

Globe Newswire  
January 20, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05733 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable February 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at January 29, 2021.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details  
   
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.05733
   
Ex-Dividend Date:  January 28, 2021
   
Record Date: January 29, 2021
   
Payable Date: February 10, 2021

Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com