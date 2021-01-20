Xeriant Appoints Former Key Boeing Eco-Aviation and Innovation Executive

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC:XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that Jeanne Yu, most recently the Product Development Director of Technology Integration for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in 2020, has agreed to join Xeriant as Senior Advisor on its Board of Advisors.



"We are honored to have Jeanne Yu as part of our team. Jeanne is truly a visionary and an icon in the aerospace industry, with a resume and record of accomplishments that are unsurpassed. Jeanne's enthusiasm for advancing disruptive and green technologies fits perfectly with our goals," stated Keith Duffy, Xeriant CEO.

At Boeing, Ms. Yu planned and executed Boeing's technology R&D portfolio for current and future commercial airplanes. Her distinguished career focused on identifying, accelerating and integrating innovation in aviation, especially in the areas of safety, efficiency and sustainability.

"I believe Xeriant has the right vision for the future, sourcing commercially viable technologies that will mitigate the environmental footprint of aviation through reduced noise, emissions and fuel consumption, and enable next generation aircraft concepts with new capabilities. Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to making this happen. This is an exciting time for our industry, as emerging technologies are creating new opportunities and driving positive change throughout the entire aviation ecosystem. I am looking forward to joining Xeriant's entrepreneurial team," commented Jeanne Yu.

In 2010, Ms. Yu initiated Boeing's ecoDemonstrator Program, a groundbreaking flight test research platform for developing, testing and assimilating new aviation technologies. These innovations, covering the areas of advanced materials, active flow control, information systems, more sustainable drop-in fuels and noise reduction, were installed and tested on a series of aircraft over the years. To date, seven ecoDemonstrator airplanes have flown, including the 737, 787, 777, 757 and the Embraer 170. Many of these improvements have been or are being incorporated into Boeing aircraft production.

Ms. Yu also established a Design for Environment program focusing technology on energy, global and local emissions, community noise and better sustainable materials. She initiated and led Boeing's first biofuel flights on commercial aircraft establishing the viability of sustainable aviation biofuel and its reduced lifecycle carbon footprint. Ms. Yu has previous experience in Environmental Control Systems, air quality, 787 cabin environment, fire protection systems and certification. She and her team have received numerous honors over the years including: Aviation Week Laureate Award for Sustainability in 2020, Aviation Week Program Excellence Award in 2019, Associate Fellow – American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) in 2019, NASA's Blue Marble Award for the ecoDemonstrator Program in 2017, Aviation Week Laureate Awards Group Achievement for Boeing/NASA Environmentally Responsible Aviation ecoDemonstrator 757 Technology in 2016, Air Transport World – eco Company of the Year in 2015, Women of Color in Technology All Stars Award Winner, and many more. Ms. Yu has authored several publications and has been an invited speaker at a numerous prestigious industry venues.

Ms. Yu served on the National Academies Engineering panel and Transportation Research Board Committees, FAA Research Engineering and Development Advisory Committee, International UK advisory for Aviation and Environment, OMEGA, and the FAA Center of Excellence for Aircraft - Cabin Environment. Ms. Yu is also an International Coach Federation certified coach. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering – Thermosciences from Stanford University. Prior to joining Boeing, Ms. Yu worked at Sandia National Laboratories. Throughout her career, she has chosen to Lean Forward, Learn Continuously and Lead with Courageous Optimism.

ABOUT XERIANT

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com .

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

XERIANT, INC. CORPORATE

Investor Relations:

Matt Chipman

(818) 923-5302

IR@xeriant.com

www.xeriant.com



