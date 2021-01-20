United Kingdom Medico-Legal and Services Market 2020: A Market Valued at Over £700 Million but Badly Hit by COVID-19
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Medico-Legal and Services 2020 Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Services Market Trends Report 2020 provides an overview of the UK market for firms that provide medical expertise (ME) and rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS) to the legal and insurance sectors. This report looks at the market structure, recent developments and market drivers, the key players, the market size and trends and the future.
Report Highlights
The MLIS market is estimated at over 750 million in 2019, a rise of just over 1% compared with 2018. The rate of growth in the market has noticeably slowed since 2017, with any growth driven by the high-end catastrophic injury segment of the market.
The Coronavirus pandemic has radically changed working practices in the industry and led to a significant decline in activity. COVID-19 comes on top of longer-term issues impacting the market which are likely to cut activity going forward. These include The Civil Liabilities Act and MedCo reforms, which are due to come into force in August 2020, intense competition for scarce medical skills, previous legal reforms which have cut the number of whiplash and soft tissue injuries requiring medical reports and continued pressure on medical experts.
Collectively, the main companies operating in the Medico-Legal and Insurance Services market generated a turnover of almost 500 million in 2019. The overall market, including payments to individual, freelance and self-employed medical experts and case managers as well as MLIS companies is estimated at over 700 million in 2019, a rise of just over 1% compared with 2018. The rate of growth in the market has noticeably slowed since 2017, with any growth driven by the high-end catastrophic injury segment of the market.
The Coronavirus pandemic which hit the UK strongly in March 2020 is having a major impact on the MLIS sector. It has radically changed working practices and reduced the number of medical staff able to act as expert witnesses and led to a significant decline in activity. Data from the Claims Portal indicates that on a 12-month rolling basis, there were over 80,000 fewer cases registered in May 2020 compared with December 2019. Moreover, with fewer people travelling on the roads, fewer visiting shops and public places and fewer working in offices etc. the number of claims likely to come through the system in the coming months will also decline.
COVID-19 comes on top of longer-term issues impacting the market which are likely to cut activity going forward. These include The Civil Liabilities Act and MedCo reforms, which are due to come into force in 2021, intense competition for scarce medical skills, previous legal reforms which have cut the number of whiplash and soft tissue injuries requiring medical reports and continued pressure on medical experts.
This report looks at the Medico-Legal and Insurance Services (MLIS) market. MLIS are a range of medical and medical-related services offered to legal services companies, insurers and possibly to employers.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Small businesses dominate the market.
- But one that is consolidating
- A market valued at over 750 million
- COVID-19: The Black Swan Event
- New pressure on the market
- Future re-shaped by legislation, COVID-19 and new technology
INTRODUCTION
- Medical Evidence (ME)
- Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS)
- Abbreviations
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Three client groups
- A wide diversity of MLIS companies
- Soft Tissue Injuries now channelled through MedCo
- The Rehabilitation Code
MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS
- Money and health, the two main drivers of RAMs business
- The financial savings can be very large
- COVID-19
- ABI/ACSO principles
- 2020/21 reforms to low value claims
- MedCo issues Ethical guidance
- More RTAs requiring serious injury MLIS services
- And fewer workplace injuries needing MLIS services.
- But still a significant number of high value clinical negligence cases
- Civil personal injury claims the key driver of activity
- Personal injury court cases in Scotland and new Personal Injury Court
- Continued pressure on expert witnesses
- New Guidelines for Medical Experts
THE KEY PLAYERS
- 51 MROs
- ExamWork, Handl and Active Assistance the largest groups
- A Chance for Life Ltd
- AIG Europe Ltd/AIG Medical Management Services
- Alpha Medical Consulting Ltd
- AMG Consultancy Services Ltd
- Active Care Group
- Ascenti Health Ltd
- Bodycare Clinics Ltd/Doctors Chambers (UK) Ltd
- Bridge Case Management Limited
- Broadspire Rehabilitation
- Bush & Company Rehabilitation
- Case Management Services Ltd
- Citi Medical Ltd
- CL MediCall Aid Ltd
- Denton Ross Ltd
- Elite Medical Appointments Ltd
- Enable Therapy Services
- Exam Works UK (Premex)
- Handl Group (FL360 Group)
- HACM Case Management Service (HACM Limited)
- Hayes & Co Services Ltd (Hayes Medicals)
- Health & Case Management Ltd (HCML)
- Hugh Koch Associates LLP (HKA)
- Independent Living Solutions Limited
- Index Medical (Ascentis Medical Services Ltd)
- Injury-QED Ltd (I-QED)
- Innovate Healthcare Management Group
- IPRS Group/IPRS Health
- MAPS Medical Reporting (Medical and Professional Services Ltd)
- Medical Expert Witness Alliance (MEWA) LLP
- Medical Reports Ltd (MRL)
- Medical Services Solutions Ltd (MSS)
- Medicess Ltd
- Medreport Services Ltd
- ML Doctors Ltd
- Moving Minds Psychological Management and Rehabilitation Ltd
- N-Able Services Ltd
- On Medical Ltd
- Premier Medical Holdings Ltd
- Proclaim Care Ltd
- Quality Medical Group Ltd
- SK Medical Practice
- Slater & Gordon
- Somek & Associates Ltd
- Stewart House Ltd
- TLA Medical (TLA Medicolegal Ltd)
- Tri Star Medicals Limited
- Unite Professionals Ltd
- Descriptions of other providers
MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS
- The potential market continues to slide
- Market continues to grow slowly
- Growth at the top and bottom ends of the market
THE FUTURE
- Forecasts are impossible to make
- Government reforms shake up the lower end of the market
- Possible changes to working practices
- Cost savings a key priority
- Associations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxk60u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900