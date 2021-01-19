Market Overview

Nidec Corporation Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit against Seagate Technology LLC and Its Affiliates concerning Hard Disk Drive Inventions

Globe Newswire  
January 19, 2021 6:30pm   Comments
KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (Nidec) filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Seagate Technology LLC and its affiliates (Seagate) on January 18, 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging that certain of Seagate products infringe Nidec-owned US patents related to hard disk drive (HDD) inventions.

Nidec has expanded its HDD-business all over the world, and views its intellectual property as a significantly valuable corporate asset. Nidec will continue to strictly and properly pursue the protection of its intellectual property rights whenever infringement is identified.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com


