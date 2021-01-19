Keen Growth Capital Announces Mike Hagan as Chief Executive Officer of Its Emerging Brands Portfolio as of January 2021

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Florida-based consumer products investment, management and development firm KEEN Growth Capital officially announces that Mike Hagan has joined the company as CEO of their Emerging Brands Portfolio. This portfolio, specific to the Food & Beverage space, includes The Jersey Tomato Co. (featuring brand partner and culinary consultant Tom Colicchio), O'dang Foods (a chickpea-based line of dressings and mayos which debuted on Shark Tank), and The Nosh'em Group.

Mike Hagan joins KEEN Growth Capital with over 30 years of experience in the Food & Beverage Industry. Hagan held domestic and international leadership positions at Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and National Beverage Corp. He also served in successful leadership positions at SM Jaleel and Ginny Bakes, and most recently served as the CEO of Cheribundi, a leading tart cherry juice brand. While at Cheribundi, he built a robust distribution network of over 20,000 retail partners across multiple channels that drove over 540% revenue growth in less than three years.

"I am extremely excited to join the team at KEEN Growth Capital. The Emerging Brands Portfolio has significant opportunity to scale by capitalizing on better-for-you ingredients, leveraging emerging consumer taste profiles, and strengthening retail presence. I am honored to be working with Jerry Bello and Jonathan Smiga to propel these brands forward." - Mike Hagan, CEO, KEEN Growth Capital

Jerry Bello and Jonathan Smiga, Founders and Managing Partners of KEEN Growth Capital, state "Mike is a world-class executive with a unique mix of big company and start-up brand experience; he brings a broad span of expertise in all phases of sales, marketing, operations & supply chain, finance and strategic planning. His proven ability to scale brands, inspire a sense of urgency and deliver exceptional results will bring significant value to our shareholders."

About The Jersey Tomato Co.™

The Jersey Tomato Co. offers fresh-from-the-garden, naturally low sodium tomato sauces featuring renowned chef and notable ‘Top Chef' Head Judge Tom Colicchio as the brand's official partner and culinary consultant. The brand's emphasis on vine-ripened, garden-fresh taste and naturally healthful attributes sets it apart from the competition. The brand is currently in over 1,400 retail stores nationwide, with the following flavor profiles available to consumers: Marinara, Tomato Basil, Spicy, and Roasted Garlic. The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces are gluten free with no fillers or additives resulting in a clean label product, Non-GMO, low sodium, vegan, and certified Kosher. No added sugars, no citric acid, and zero preservatives. Available at retailers including Sprouts, Shoprite, Harris Teeter, Stop & Shop, Winn Dixie and more. www.jerseytomatoco.com @thejerseytomatoco @tomcolicchio #thejerseytomatoco

About O'dang Foods™

O'dang offers a new-to-category innovation with its line of premium chickpea-based condiments. Made with real chickpeas, O'dang dressings offer full-flavor, plant-based dressings with lower sodium, lower fat and fewer calories, in eight tasty flavor profiles. O'dang recently launched its line of egg-free mayonnaise, all three flavors of which are now available at Publix Super Markets. The non-GMO, gluten-free dressings are available at retailers nationwide including Central Market, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, Gelson's, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Ingles, Jewel, Raley's, Walmart and Weis, O'dang dressings retail for $4.99 per bottle. Join the hummus revolution on all major social media channels @OdangFoods #Odang and visit www.odangfoods.com

About The Nosh'em Group™

The Nosh'em Group offers deliciously healthy baked fruit and veggie snacks. Nosh Mates Dipping Cups - wholesome fruits and veggies paired with decadent dips – are made in the company-owned SQF Level 3 Manufacturing Facility, resulting in consistent production and quality, as well as streamlined operations. The newest line extension, Nosh Mates Fruit Jerky, is a line of 100% fruit, air-dried to chewy perfection. Nosh Mates wholesome snacks are non-GMO, certified gluten-free, and never fried. Visit the brand on social media @noshmates and learn more at www.noshmates.com #Noshmates

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food, beverage, wellness and consumer home product companies that generate meaningful impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science-backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long-term disease mitigation. KEEN's infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando, Florida.

