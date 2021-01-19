Market Overview

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 19, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT); ("Hersha" or "the Company"), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced the tax classification of its Priority Class A Common Share ("Common Shares"), Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share ("Series C Preferred Shares"), Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share ("Series D Preferred Shares") and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share ("Series E Preferred Shares") distributions for 2020 for Federal income tax reporting purposes. The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax treatment of the distributions.

CLASS A COMMON SHARES                      

Record
Dates		  

Paid Dates		   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		  
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		  
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/3/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.2800000     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.280000     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.2800000     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.280000     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Common Shares is 427825500.  
                             
                             
SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES                      

Record
Dates		  

Paid Dates		   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		  
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		  
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.429700     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.429700     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.429700     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.429700     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401      
                             
                             
SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES                      

Record
Dates		  

Paid Dates		   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		  
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		  
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609      
                             
                             
SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES                      

Record
Dates		  

Paid Dates		   Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share		   Taxable
Ordinary
Income		   Total
Capital Gain
Distribution		  
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		   Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)*		  
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708      
                             
* Distributions will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.
                             

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,582 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HT". For more information on the Company, and the Company's hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. For a description of these factors, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Hersha Hospitality Trust's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact: Michael Gillespie, Chief Accounting Officer
Phone: (717) 236-4400


