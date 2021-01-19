CleanSpark Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CLSK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning whether the Company fabricated key elements of its business.

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled "Cleanspark (CLSK): Back to the Trash Can," alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has "fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts" and is also "rife with undisclosed related party transactions."

On this news, CleanSpark's shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

