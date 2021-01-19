Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on February 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT), announced today that it expects to issue its 2020 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company's results. Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What: Glatfelter's 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 11:00 a.m. (ET) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 7096056 Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: February 4, 2021, 2:00 p.m. through February 18, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056 International dial (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 7096056

About Glatfelter



Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company's high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company's annualized net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts: Investors: Media: Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck (717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793 ramesh.shettigar@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com



