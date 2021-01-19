Bow Valley College enters a new era with an exciting, revitalized brand

Calgary, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is unveiling a revitalized brand, ushering in an exciting era for a post-secondary institution with deep roots in advanced education since 1965. From its humble beginnings as a vocational school to becoming Alberta's largest comprehensive community college, Bow Valley College continues its evolution with a brand revitalization to help increase the public's awareness of what it has to offer. "Bow Valley College has grown very quickly, adding many great programs covering every kind of career or industry you can imagine. We want to make sure that everyone knows that, and knows how excited we are about our future," says Mario Siciliano, Vice President, External.

Find the program that makes the most of your time

Bow Valley College's revitalized brand story focuses on the concepts of time and productivity. With more than 17,500 students and 900 courses, the college continues to adapt to labour market needs by offering flexible education for in-demand industries like Information Technology Services (ITS), cybersecurity, business, and health care. "Bow Valley College is here to support our students on their timelines. If someone wants to have their competencies assessed and receive a micro-credential to advance their career quickly, they can," says Siciliano. "Our students are focused and know what they want. They come to our college, get their micro-credential, diploma, or certificate, and they move on to achieve their goals. There are very tangible outcomes."

Uncovering our story

Bow Valley College teamed up with the imaginative minds at Calgary design agency Daughter Creative to revitalize the college's brand. "We wanted to be sure that we uncovered the brand, not invent one, and so you have to talk to those who built it," says Siciliano. "It was rewarding to hear from faculty, staff, donors, partners, industry, our students, alumni, and the public. We also benefitted greatly from consultations with our Indigenous partners and the international community."

The crest

Bow Valley College's new logo – or crest – is made up of five icons that represent the five values deemed most important by its employees and key stakeholders: respect, creativity, inclusion, resilience, and teamwork. "Each of those icons in the crest represents a value, but when they come together in the crest, they also form an abstract landscape," says Siciliano. All of it together shares the sense of place we all have and that we are honoured to be here in Alberta to serve Calgary and the Bow Valley region through our multiple campuses."

Your future says thanks

Bow Valley College is a key part of the solution to the economic challenges Alberta is facing. The college is committed to its Open Doors – Open Minds strategy to make all learning count. It is dedicated to focused, practical education that can help people get to work. Bow Valley College also works with students who want to find jobs in diverse sectors, and the college is making great strides in artificial intelligence and virtual reality. "We want people to know Bow Valley College is here to help. In addition to the students we serve every day, we know that collectively, those students can positively impact Alberta's recovery and economic growth and diversity," says Siciliano. "We know the province will continue to grow and prosper. And we're excited to do our part to help."

About Bow Valley College: Calgary and region's largest Comprehensive Community College — with 17,500 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, technology, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning. We provide career programming that will get you the skills and confidence you need to get a job in the most in-demand industries in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada.





