Global Leisure Boat Marine Coating Market Predicted to Exceed $2,097.6 Million, Growing at 6.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2026 - [168 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report by Research Dive divulges the viewpoint of the global leisure boat marine coating market. As per the report, the market is expected to surpass $2,097.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. This report endows comprehensive insights into the present situation and future outlook of the market. The report is a beneficial research study, providing scrupulous market predictions and insights for stakeholders, new entrants, investors, prevalent market players, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:



Growing interest of people in participating in various recreational activities, for instance boating and water based sports, is thrusting the growth of the global leisure boat marine coating market. Furthermore, technological developments in the anti-fouling coatings are likely to unveil rewarding opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period. However, the price volatility of leisure boat marine coating materials is likely to obstruct the market growth.

The report segments the global leisure boat marine coating market into product and region.

Anti-fouling Coatings Sub-segment to Hold Highest Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among product segment, the anti-fouling coatings sub-segment is expected to grab the highest market share by gathering a revenue of $826.5 million by 2026. This is mainly due to the rising usage of anti-fouling coatings for improving the energy efficacy and speed of the boats and averting the growth of organisms on the bottom of the boat.

Asia-Pacific Region to Expose Rewarding Growth Opportunities in the Forecast Period

The report evaluates the global leisure boat marine coating industry across several regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to observe widespread growth by gathering $595.7 million by 2026. This is mainly owing to the majorly due to the rising demand for leisure boats in recreational activities in south east Asia-Pacific countries.

Major Players in the Market:

1. Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

2. DuPont

3. PPG Industries, Inc.

4. Axalta

5. NIPSEA GROUP

6. AkzoNobel

7. BASF Coatings GmbH

8. Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A.

9. Baril Coatings

10. Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

11. KCC CORPORATION

12. MCU COATINGS INTERNATIONAL

