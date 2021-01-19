Loop Media, Inc. Announces Former MTV And Universal Executive Darcy Fulmer As Head Of Music

Glendale, CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media"), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully integrated 360-degree music video and other premium content experiences (OTC:LPTV), today announced former MTV and Universal executive Darcy Fulmer as Head of Music.



In her role Fulmer will be responsible for overseeing a team of curators and one of the world's largest content libraries for music videos, with a mandate to create compelling programming for Loop Media's apps for business, mobile, and television as well as its collection of 24/7 music video channels on TV.

Fulmer has had an extensive career programming music. She was the Music Director of the legendary KROQ-FM and Director of Music Programming for VH1, MTV, and MTV2. As VP of Music for MTV Interactive, Fulmer supervised the creation of 100 digital radio channels. In addition, Fulmer was Senior Vice-President of Music and Talent for Universal Music Group's Jimmy and Doug's Farmclub and a music consultant for Napster and Revolt TV.

Fulmer states, "I have been fortunate to have a career that has been dedicated to connecting artists with their fans through my work in music curation. I'm inspired to continue that work across the unprecedented collection of distribution outlets at Loop from business locations to mobile to television."

Greg Drebin, Loop's Chief Content and Marketing Officer, says, "Darcy Fulmer is a rare executive. Her understanding of the art and science of her craft coupled with decades of experience at many of the leading music brands elevates everything we do at Loop."

Andy Schuon, Head of Loop Media Studios, adds, "I am thrilled that Darcy is joining us at Loop Media Studios in such an important role. I've worked alongside Darcy in radio, television, and pioneering digital businesses. We share a love of moving music culture, and I can't wait to see what happens under her leadership here at Loop."

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc is the first media company focused on fully integrated 360-degree engagement of music videos and other premium content by consumers and businesses. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop's growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

