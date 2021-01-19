Market Overview

Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 19, 2021 7:00am   Comments
MADISON, Wis., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on February 16, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 301 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

Media Contact: Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145
Investor Relations Contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956


