Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vanessa Serrano Cuevas Acquires Shares by Donation

Globe Newswire  
January 18, 2021 8:01pm   Comments
Share:

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC:GTMAY, BMV:TMM, "TMM" or the "Company")), announced that Ms. Vanessa Serrano Cuevas obtained shares of the Company by donation, free of charge due to kinship by consanguinity, and consequently became a holder of 12% of the total outstanding shares.

Regarding this acquisition, Mr. José F. Serrano Segovia, Chairman of the Board, commented, "It is a privilege to welcome Ms. Serrano Cuevas as a shareholder and as she assumes our shared commitment to the growth and development of Grupo TMM."

About Grupo TMM
Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo TMM is a Mexican Maritime-management transportation and logistics Company. Through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, Grupo TMM provides a dynamic combination of Maritime services port management and logistics. For more information on Grupo TMM, please visit the company's website at www.grupotmm.com. The site offers Spanish/English language options.

TMM COMPANY CONTACT:   AT DRESNER CORPORATE SERVICES:
Luis Rodolfo Capitanachi Dagdug, CFO   David Gutierrez (investors, analysts, media)
011-52-55-5629-8866   312-780-7204
Luis.Capitanachi@tmm.com.mx   dgutierrez@dresnerco.com
     
Mauricio Monterrubio, Investor Relations     
011-52-55-5629-8866    
mauricio.monterrubio@tmm.com.mx    


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com