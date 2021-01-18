See the supposed idyllic '60s and '70s through the eyes of a Native American in 'The Way of the Buffalo'

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Butler's new novel "The Way of the Buffalo" (published by Archway Publishing) offers a fictionalized inside look at the tumultuous age of flower power through the eyes of a Native American youth who can't find meaning in a crazy world.

During the '60s and '70s Jack is working in a minimum-security prison for young men when he meets Marlon — and Marlon has a story to tell. Spared the horrors of a hardened adult prison, he is forced to accept his current situation while telling Jack a bit about himself. After Marlon and his friends stole a car, they rolled it along while drinking and got into an accident. In the aftermath, people got hurt and Marlon fled. Even though he got away that night, the reservation police arrested him at his house the following morning.

Marlon also tells Jack about life on his reservation that is home to two thousand American Indians. By day, his neighbors are all for peace and love; at night, when they get drunk, violence spreads. His life there forces Marlon to struggle with his identity while fighting racial inequality.

"Economic and social injustice is a huge problem facing America today. Particularly with Native Americans and people of color, we need to explore solutions, evaluate them and then together, we must act upon a plan to move forward for all concerned," Butler says. "There is hope going forward. When one is aware of problems there is a much better chance of solving or attempting to solve problems on reservations, in poor neighborhoods and underperforming schools where children are set up for failure. It does not have to be that way."

"The Way of the Buffalo" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Way-Buffalo-Paul-Butler/dp/1480895253.

"The Way of the Buffalo"

By Paul Butler

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 368 pages | ISBN 9781480895270

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 368 pages | ISBN 9781480895256

E-Book | 368 pages | ISBN 9781480895263

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Paul Butler started his career as a substitute teacher in Chicago. He was also a corrections officer and eventually helped youth find jobs working in manufacturing in the Chicago suburbs. He attended the inauguration of John F. Kennedy. He uses the phrase, "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country" as his life compass.





Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment





Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com