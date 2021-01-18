Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the TD Securities Mining Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 18, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE:GSV) (TSX:GSV) ("Gold Standard" or the "Company") announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present virtually at the TD Securities Mining Conference on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com