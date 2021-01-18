Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including KWESST Micro Systems, Newrange Gold Corp, Trillium Gold Mines Inc, and Silvercorp Metals Inc

Globe Newswire  
January 18, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Share:

New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive Investors, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTC:KWEMF) to acquire non-lethal munitions technology from DEFSEC. Click here to read more.

Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTC:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) finalizes Columbia and Red Lake asset deals to focus solely on Ontario and Nevada. Click here to read more.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc (CVE:TGM) (OTCQX:TGLDF) (FRA:0702) acquires Red Lake, Ontario property and adds assets in Quebec. Click here to read more.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (CVE:SVM) sees its rating raised to 'buy' from 'hold' by Canaccord Genuity on valuation grounds. Click here to read more.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) looking forward to "transformational" 2021 as it stands on the cusp of commercialization. Click here to read more.

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FRA:YRS) announces the appointment of Harvey Granatier as a director. Click here to read more.

Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHI) (FRA:VP2) appoints new president and COO; Saviuk continues as CEO and becomes vice-chairman. Click here to read more.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) bolsters board of directors with Al Reese Jr. Click here to read more.

GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS),  announces closing of private placement offering for total gross proceeds of C$1,080,000. Click here to read more.

AEX Gold Inc (LON:AEXG) (CVE:AEX) says the development of Nalunaq gold project advancing as planned, as it updates on procurement activity. Click here to read more.

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real-time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.     

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com

 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com