New Children's Book Explores Effects of George Floyd's Death on the Black Community

WHITBY, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After international protests following the death of George Floyd, there has been a newfound focus on teaching children the impact of his story and the importance of fighting racism. This critical conversation can be discussed during story time with the new children's book, "We Can't Stop Now". Written by vice principal Dr. Danielle Hyles, readers are introduced to friends Vivien, Deryn and Ayanna as they address how skin color affects their father's treatment in society.

In this compelling picture book, the characters share their fears for their black father's safety from police officers after Floyd's death. They address the hate they experienced and their confusion over it being about their appearance. As they reflect, they gain the inspiration to voice their feelings to elected officials and teachers to help bring about positive change for the black community.

Dr. Hyles hopes this book encourages families and educators to have an open discussion on race, diversity and social justice with young readers. Her previously published works also tackle significant issues such as bullying, woman in the workplace and career progression.

Many young readers will be able to see themselves reflected in the book's captivating illustrations. With easy to grasp language and beautiful messaging, this book is a perfect addition to any child's reading list.

"We Can't Stop Now" highlights the most important topic of our generation and delivers representation, meaningful discussion and a reminder of the value of kindness. Young readers should take away the essential message that all people, no matter their skin color, should be treated equally.

"We Can't Stop Now"

By Dr. Danielle Hyles

ISBN: 9781663207487 (softcover); 9781663207494 (electronic)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Danielle Hyles is a Canadian author with Trinidadian heritage who is currently a Vice Principal for the Durham Catholic District School Board. She received her B.M. in Music Education from Howard University, M.Ed. from Harvard University and Ed.D. from the University of Toronto. She has also written a research-based educational leadership book entitled "Bridging the Opportunity Gap" for educators all over the globe and children's books, "Loving My Working Mom", "Seeds of Belonging" and "God's Children Are Math Wizards". She resides in Whitby, Ontario with her 9-year-old daughter.

