Global Abrasive Market Predicted to Surpass $64,873.4 Million, Growing at 6.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2026 - [243 pages] Informative Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report to its repository on the global abrasive market. As per the report, the market is anticipated to surpass $64,873.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. This report is drafted by expert market analysts after performing a detailed evaluation of factors such as market drivers, restrains, investment opportunities, key segments, and market players. The report is a reliable research study, delivering meticulous market insights for new entrants, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The rising demand for abrasives in the automotive, metal fabrication, mechanical operations, machine maintenance, and machinery industries is boosting the growth of the global abrasive market. Moreover, the growing developments and rising industrialization activities in developed as well as developing nations across the globe are anticipated to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, shortage of raw materials and the price instability of abrasive materials are likely to impede the market growth.

The report segments the global abrasive market into type, material, end use, and region.

Bonded Type Sub-segment to Hold Highest Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among type segment, the bonded type sub-segment is projected to grab the greatest market share by garnering $23,643.6 million by 2026. This is mainly due to the growing preference for bonded type abrasives in various applications due to their availability in numerous forms such as discs and wheels made of rubber and vitreous materials.

Automotive Sub-segment to Grab Major Share in the Forecast Period

Among end-use segment, the automotive sub-segment is expected to seize the highest market share by gathering $18,813.3 million by 2026. This growth is mostly due to growing need for abrasives in the automotive sector for refurbishing and maintaining the automobiles' body parts such as engine parts, accessories, and interiors.

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Significant Growth in the Forecast Period

The report evaluates the global abrasive market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to observe widespread growth by garnering $18,579.5 million by 2026. This is mainly owing to the rapid growth in the industrialization in the developing countries such as Japan, China, and India in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

1. Saint-Gobain Abrasives

2. Bosch

3. Henkel

4. Carborundum Universal Limited

5. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd

6. DowDuPont

7. 3M

8. Tyrolit

9. Deerfos

10. Fujimi Incorporated

