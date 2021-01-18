Vista Verde Dental Partners expands leadership team, adds Phil Bounsall as new Executive Vice President & CFO

Indianapolis, IN, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Verde Dental Partners announced today the selection of Phil Bounsall as the organization's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 11. In addition to leading Finance, Accounting and Human Resources, Bounsall will be responsible for building upon Vista Verde's successful record of practice growth as a strategic partner in the support of denture and implant focused dental practices.

"We are excited to have Phil join our team," stated Dustin Netral, president and CEO. "His expertise in relationship management, business building and scalability will serve us well as we continue to grow our business."

A partner in leadership through continued growth

Mr. Bounsall comes to Vista Verde with nearly 40 years experience developing and executing strategies and processes to deliver tangible, meaningful, and measurable results for entrepreneurial companies including organic and acquired growth. Mr. Bounsall has played a key role in over a dozen domestic and international acquisition initiatives.

He spent 12 years working in the Entrepreneurial Services group at Ernst & Young, and 17 years as CFO and President at Indianapolis-based customer experience and consulting firm, Walker Information. He also served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Ingram Micro Mobility (formerly known as Brightpoint) and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for The Knall/Cohen/Pence Group at Stifel Financial Corp. His experience will be invaluable to Vista Verde as they continue to expand the Britely Dentures + Implants brand platform.

Bounsall said, "The team at Vista Verde is an impressive group that has created a terrific business and foundation for growth. I am excited to join such an accomplished team committed to creating exceptional experiences for their partners."

About Vista Verde Dental Partners

Vista Verde Dental Partners is a dental partnership organization with a mission to provide high-quality, best-in-class business guidance, resources and relationships so our clinical partners can focus exclusively on their passion of helping patients while delegating the areas of the business that distract from clinical excellence. Vista Verde Dental Partners works with highly skilled dentists to open, grow and get more out of their dental practices than they could on their own.

