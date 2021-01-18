Point of care Ultrasound Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% and Hit USD 1,639.4 Million by 2026; Increasing Need for Medical Imaging in Outpatient Care Settings to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point of care ultrasound market size is expected to rise from USD 736.4 million in 2020 to USD 1,639.4 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. The launch of advanced products coupled with a high need for medical imaging in outpatient care settings will foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report. The market size stood at USD 693.1 million in 2019 and exhibited a slower growth of 6.2% in 2020, owing to the impact of COVID-19.

The point of care ultrasound market report incorporates wide-ranging evaluation of the market. It also offers valuable insights into the segments. Latest trends and important drivers are all covered in the report. The study reveals dominant regions holding maximum share in the market. It also provides vital development and accomplishment of major companies across regions. Besides, the report also includes information about COVID-19 impact.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/point-of-care-ultrasound-market-103343





Surging Demand for Outpatient Care to Incite Business Development

The shift from inpatient care to outpatient care is expected to have an outstanding impact on the global market during the forecast period. The higher adoption of POC ultrasound systems will enable speedy expansion of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of new treatment methods and technological developments in medical equipment will foster the market's healthy growth.

The new government initiatives and patient preference will simultaneously improve the prospects of the industry in the foreseeable future. The gradual shift for outpatient care settings in retail clinics, urgent care centers, and ambulatory surgical centers will create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, lack of awareness about the highly advanced point of care ultrasound systems is expected to restrain the market's growth.

The coronavirus incident has caused enormous losses to various industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/point-of-care-ultrasound-market-103343





Nationwide Lockdown to Negatively Impact Business Amid Coronavirus

The medical devices industry has witnessed a drastic drop owing to the implementation of lockdown in many nations. Moreover, the lack of emergency care has significantly reduced the usage of imaging systems. Likewise, the postponement of non-essential or elective medical procedures has consequently dampened the demand for point-of-care. However, the utilization of imaging systems in the diagnoses of COVID-19 can aid the revival of the market in the coming days. Also, the surging cases of coronavirus will spur demand for such imaging systems, boosting the market's growth.

R&D Activities by Eminent Companies to Stimulate Business Proceedings

The renowned companies are focused on R&D activities for the launch of technologically advanced. For instance, in June 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the commercial launch of Lumify in Japan, a point of care ultrasound system. Furthermore, some of the emerging companies in the global market are based in China, such as Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, and EDAN Instruments. These companies are adopting strategies to expand their presence in the industry during the forecast period.





Quick Buy - Point of care Ultrasound Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103343





Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outpatient care, especially in rural areas. The increasing healthcare expenditure and systems will contribute positively to the Asia Pacific market's growth. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to account for a significant share owing to the increasing demand for medical imaging in outpatient healthcare settings.

Key Development:

July 2020: FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the innovator and world leader in bedside and point of care ultrasound, announced its latest POC ultrasound product, the new Sonosite PX ultrasound system.





The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Other Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/point-of-care-ultrasound-market-103343





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Value Chain Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Cart-based Hand-held Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Clinics Others Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/point-of-care-ultrasound-market-103343





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

E-prescribing Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Prescription Drugs Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Generics, Orphan, and Other Prescription Drugs), By Therapy (Oncology, Anti-diabetics, Vaccines, Sensory Organs, Immunosuppressants, Anticoagulants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Type (Peripheral, Autonomic, Proximal, and Focal), By Drug Class (Anti-Depressants, Anti-Seizures, Opioid, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory, and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Mask Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Clothing Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians' Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-point-of-care-ultrasound-market-10449



