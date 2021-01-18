Spinal Cord Stimulation Market to Reach USD 4.12 Billion at 8.0% CAGR by 2027; Introduction of Non-opioid Alternative Therapies to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spinal cord stimulation market is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of minimally invasive therapies can have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report. The market size stood at USD 2.88 billion in 2019.

Favorable Government Guidelines to Intensify Market

The favorable policies pertaining to spinal cord stimulation therapy is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. Numerous government associations are introducing guidelines for the treatment of chronic pain and other disease indications, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market.





For instance, in January 2019, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence published guidelines and recommendations for the Senza SCS system, which delivers HF10 therapy to treat patients having neuropathic pain. Moreover, the rising shift towards non-opioid alternative therapies coupled with high demand for spinal cord stimulation will uplift the market in the near future. For instance, in 2018, the FDA received over 200 submissions from companies seeking a speedy approval process for devices that can be used in place of opioids for pain management.

Rescheduling of Effective Surgeries to Restrict Market Amid COVID-19

The postponement of selective and non-urgent surgeries by the government to administer COVID-19 patients has subsequently affected the growth of the market. According to COVIDSurg, around 28.4 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the peak of 12 weeks of disruption due to COVID‐19. Many companies operating in the market reported a major drop in revenue during the pandemic.





For instance, Abbott's neuromodulation segment reported a 30.1% decline in the global revenues during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, the neuromodulation segment of Boston Scientific Corporation witnessed a 24.6% decline in sales globally during the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

Prevalence of Disc Diseases to Augment Growth in Europe

North America accounted for the maximum share of the market primary due to the rapid adoption of neuromodulation therapies. The market in Europe is expected to grow owing to the rising cases of degenerative disc diseases and chronic pain. The introduction of innovative systems by companies will enable speedy expansion of the market in the region.

For instance, in January 2019, the launch of Spectra WaveWriter spinal cord stimulator system by Boston Scientific in Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to account for a considerable in the global market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of neuromodulation therapies. The surging geriatric population is expected to bode well for the market in Asia Pacific. The growing demand for minimally invasive therapies will further incite the development of the market in the region.





Key Development:

September 2018: Nevro, a medical device company announced that it has received TGA approval for Senza II, the company's second-generation spinal cord stimulation system.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Nevro Corp (California, U.S.)

Nuvectra (Texas, U.S.)

Stimwave LLC (Florida, U.S.)

Other prominent players





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Key Indications – For Key Countries/ Regions Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries/ Regions Impact of COVID-19 on Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Rechargeable Non-rechargeable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Arachnoiditis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World







TOC Continued….!





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





