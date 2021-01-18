Lime Market Size Worth USD 49.11 Billion by 2027; Owing to China's Dominance in Steel Industry in Asia-Pacific, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lime market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 49.11 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2027. The increasing demand for lime for several chemical applications in the chemical industry and the stringent legal framework for treating wastewater is attributed to the growth. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, "Lime Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Quick Lime, and Hydrated Lime), Application (Agriculture, Building Material, Mining & Metallurgy, Water Treatment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.", mentions that the market stood at USD 41.84 billion in 2019.





Suspension of Mining Activities to Disrupt Supply Chain amid COVID-19

The mining of lime is critical because of its prominence for end-user industrial applications such as construction, metallurgy, and chemicals. However, the lockdown imposed by several government agencies globally has led to the halting of several mining activities that disrupt the supply chain of the product. This is likely to lead to restricted market growth in the near future. However, lifting of restrictions imposed on the mining and construction activities by the government while adhering to stringent social-distancing norms is expected to favor the market growth.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/lime-market-104548





List of the Top Companies Profiled in the Global Lime Market are:

Carmeuse (Belgium)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Mississippi Lime Company (U.S.)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (U.S.)

Afrimat (South Africa)

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cheney Lime & Cement Company (U.S.)

Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. (U.S.)

Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Sigma Minerals Ltd. (India)

Valley Mineral LLC (U.S.)

Cornish Lime (UK)

Other Key Players





Lime is primarily a calcium-oxide inorganic mineral adopted across several industrial applications such as refinement of sugar crystals, building roads, and chemical feedstock. It is further used as an additive in asphalt to improve cohesion and chemical manufacturing to produce calcium carbonate.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/lime-market-104548





Key DRIVING FACTORS

Stringent Environmental Protection Regulation to Promote Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the total world population is likely to be residing in water-stressed areas by 2025. The growing incidence of contamination due to industrial waste effluents is leading to the transmission of several diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, typhoid, and others. Therefore, to reduce the impact of wastewater, government agencies have implemented stringent regulations to improve drinking water standards. This has led to the growing adoption of hydrated lime that aids in changing the acidity of wastewater and removes toxins such as nitrogen and phosphorus. Additionally, the surging demand for quicklime to manufacture vital chemicals such as sodium alkali, cyanamide, glycol, and others is expected to boost the global lime market growth in the forthcoming years.





SEGMENTATION

Agriculture Segment Held 3.4% Market Share in 2019

Based on application, the agriculture segment held a market share of about 3.4% in 2019 and is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for calcium hydroxide to improve the pH value of soil, leading to higher yields of superior quality crops across the globe.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at Forefront; China Holding Prominent Position in Steel Industry to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to China's dominance in the steel industry that is boosting the demand for this metal in the region. For instance, according to the Radio Free Asia data, China is likely to dominate the global steel market amid the novel coronavirus backed by the production of over 92.2 million metric tons of crude steel in May 2020.

The market in Europe is expected to experience significant growth due to the rapid-paced expansion of steel manufacturing industries to support the region's automotive sector between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Industry Players Focus on Facility Expansion to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global lime market is experiencing stiff competition from major industry players focusing on adopting organic and inorganic strategies to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. The expansion of facilities to expand their product portfolio and cater to the high demand from several industrial applications is likely to favor the market growth.





Key Industry Development:

October 2019 - Graymont announced the commencement of the new state-of-the-art production facility located at Rexton, Michigan. According to the company, the new capacity will increase the production of several lime and limestone products to cater to consumer demand across the Great Lakes area in the U.S.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lime-market-104548





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lime Market

Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Lime Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Type (Value and Volume) Quick Lime Hydrated Lime By Application (Value and Volume) Agriculture Building Material Mining & Metallurgy Water Treatment Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lime-market-104548

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Carbon Black Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Others), Grade (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks & Coatings, Plastic, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Piezoelectric Materials Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Piezoceramics [Lead Zirconate Titanate {PZT} and Lead-free Ceramics], Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites, and Others), By Application (Actuators, Motors, Transducers, Sensors, SONAR, Generators & Transformers, Acoustic Devices, Resonators, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Building Thermal Insulation Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-lime-market-10413



