Norsk Hydro: Inger Sethov to leave Hydro

Globe Newswire  
January 18, 2021 4:00am   Comments
Inger Sethov, executive vice president Communication & Public Affairs, has decided to leave Hydro to become chief communication officer for Norwegian retail company Reitan Handel AS.

The process to find a replacement has started. Sethov will stay on until a successor is in place, until June 30 at the latest.

Inger Sethov has worked in Hydro since 2005, as head of Communication since 2008 and as executive vice president for Communication & Public Affairs and part of the Corporate Management Board since 2015.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com


