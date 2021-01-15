WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Change to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV:WOW, OTCQX:WOWMF) announced a change to the composition of its Board of Directors.



Effective today, Michael Cosentino, a Director of the Company since 2018, has resigned from the Board. As his replacement, the Directors have appointed Justin Stockman. Mr. Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming for Bell Media.

"On behalf of the Board and the senior management team at WOW!, we would like to thank Mike for his contributions. We welcome Justin Stockman as Bell Media's new representative on the Board and we look forward to his guidance as the Company continues to grow," said Michael Hirsh, WOW! Chairman.

About Wow Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company's media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada's premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV:WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:WOWMF).

