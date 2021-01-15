American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) (the "Company") will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings in a press release to be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.



Senior management will hold a conference call for its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time ("PT"). Conference call access information is as follows:

Toll Free Number: 1 (877) 868-5513

Pass Code: 4228256

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 through Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Toll Free Number: 1 (855) 859-2056

Pass Code: 4228256



A live on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.americanassetstrust.com.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 50 years of acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.

