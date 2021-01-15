Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
January 15, 2021 10:30am   Comments
Share:

NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 28.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel    978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com