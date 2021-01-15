CBAK INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In CBAK To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. ("CBAK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CBAT).



If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in CBAK stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CBAT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

On December 18, 2020, J Capital Research published a report titled "The Undead: CBAT Why China BAK Has Zero Value." The report stated that "CBAT has all the hallmarks of a Chinese fraud." Additionally, the report alleges that "CBAT claims to be an EV company. Actually, its bread and butter is AA size batteries for small appliances." Further, the report alleges that CBAK artificially inflated its balance sheet with dubious construction accounts.

