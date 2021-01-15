New book shares paranormal investigators favorite stories from Adelaide, South Australia and ask if it is the world's murder capital

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "While we have a lifetime of interest and experience in investigating into the paranormal, officially, we have been investigating together as Ghost Crime Tours paranormal investigators since 2011. But telling stories on tour does not give us as much opportunity to say as much as we can in book format so this is something we have wanted to do since our tours started," David Hogg and Darren Bacchus state.

"Ghost Crime Tales" (published by Balboa Press AU) shares their experiences as owners of the Ghost Crime Tours and allows readers to take a step back in time and see what the world was like when these crimes occurred in some of the most haunted locations in South Australia, learn the tools of the ghost hunting trade and evaluate the evidence.

In this book, there is the tragic tale of the woman known as Broadway Kate and the mystery that still surrounds her death. What is the truth behind the Chinese seaman found in the Port Adelaide River? Was it a secret family vendetta? Readers will also meet the last man executed by hanging at the Old Adelaide Gaol and the circumstances that led him to the gallows.

"Everybody loves a ghost story, since the beginning of the camp fire scary stories to entire channels dedicated to true crime stories on Foxtel and Netflix. These are first hand experiences. The stories are factual and are not exaggerated in anyway. We have spent year's fact checking all our stories before we went to print," the authors point out.

About the Author

David Hogg and Darren Bacchus have been investigating stories for their business, Ghost Crime Tours, since 2011 and are lead investigators for GCT Paranormal Investigations. Both have had extensive careers in the security industry in South Australia and have worked in some very actively haunted locations. Bacchus is also a former soldier in the Royal Australian Army, and Hogg spent five years working security in one of the most well-known haunted mental hospitals in the state.

