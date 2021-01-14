New Horizons Global Partners to Consolidate International Growth with Appointment of Guillaume Vergnaud as Asia Pacific Managing Director

SHANGHAI, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizons Global Partners, a Global Professional Employer Organization (Global PEO) that eases global expansion in more than 150 countries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillaume Vergnaud as its Asia-Pacific Managing Director. Guillaume brings a wealth of international management experience to this position, having dedicated the last decade to growing international businesses across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



Most recently based in Shanghai, Guillaume led the Asia-Pacific expansion of several global companies. In his new role as Asia-Pacific Managing Director, Guillaume will be based in their Singapore office.

Guillaume notes, "This is an exhilarating time to be joining New Horizons at our Singapore base. In the past six months we have doubled our number of clients in the Asia-Pacific. I look forward to working with our team to support international clients setting up operations across the region."

In his role as New Horizons Global Partners' Asia-Pacific Managing Director, Guillaume will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and direction to the company's international executive team. By steering the company's business operations, Guillaume will support New Horizons Global Partners to achieve its long-term strategic goals.

About New Horizons Global Partners

New Horizons Global Partners supports companies seeking overseas expansion by establishing legally compliant employment solutions in countries around the world. With an original focus on the Asia-Pacific region, New Horizons now provides global expansion solutions in over 150 global locations.

Their employment solutions enable clients to onboard staff anywhere and at any time, without having to incorporate local entities. New Horizons Global Partners takes care of in-country hiring, recruitment, payroll, tax withholding, and employment compliance. This allows clients to focus on their core business in a new location, without the time-consuming task of local legal and tax compliance.

For further information, please contact Pierre Pradier, New Horizons Global Partners' Head of Corporate Strategy, tel. +86 21 6066 2151.



