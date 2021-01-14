Moore Kuehn Encourages ACTC, BPFH, IPOE and HEC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)



ArcLight has agreed to merge with Proterra. Under the proposed transaction, ArcLight shareholders will own just 11.6% of the combined company.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)



Boston Private Financial has agreed to be acquired by SVB Financial Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Boston Private will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock per share.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)



Social Capital has agreed to merge with Social Finance. Under the proposed transaction, Social Capital with acquire Social Finance through a reverse merger that will result in SoFi becoming a publicly traded company.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)



Hudson Executive Investment has agreed to merge with Talkspace. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Hudson Executive will retain only 25% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

