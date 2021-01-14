Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Tuesday, February 16, 2021; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 14, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150650/df971440ac.

Fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world.​​ Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts  
Media Investors
Melissa E. Schoeb Jeff Alvarez
713-366-5615 713-215-7864
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com jeff_alvarez@oxy.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com