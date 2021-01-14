TRI Pointe Homes Raleigh Names Bob Davenport as Division President

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes Raleigh, a member of the TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) family of premium regional homebuilders, has named Bob Davenport division president for its Raleigh division. Davenport brings nearly 26 years of combined homebuilding, finance and leadership experience to the position.



In his new role, Davenport will work closely with Gray Shell, division president of TRI Pointe Homes Charlotte who has been instrumental in the expansion of TRI Pointe's footprint into the southeast region controlling over 3,000 homesites in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets in the first two years of operations. Davenport will continue growing TRI Pointe Homes' land pipeline for attached and detached first-time and first move-up communities in Raleigh, recruiting top talent and continuing to elevate the company's premium lifestyle brand. He will lead a strong startup team that has been focused on land acquisition, product design and new community execution in the Raleigh-Durham market, which ranks No. 1 nationally1 for homebuilding prospects.

"We are very excited to welcome Bob and are confident he will serve as a great leader for our Raleigh division, which plays a major role in the company's strategic plans in the high-growth Southeast," said TRI Pointe Group CEO Doug Bauer. "He brings a proven track record of success and a thorough understanding of real estate and homebuilding trends in the greater Raleigh market. Under Bob's guidance, the Raleigh division anticipates opening seven new communities in the next 12 to 18 months."

Davenport most recently led Beazer Homes' Raleigh-Durham division for nearly three years. Prior to that, the Wake Forest University graduate spent 15 years at Pulte Homes serving as division controller and vice president of finance where he was instrumental in expanding the division's annual output to nearly 900 deliveries across multiple consumer segments, including first-time, first move-up and active adult.

"I'm thrilled to be joining TRI Pointe Homes and can't wait to see the heights to which our innovative product designs, premium homebuying experience, talented team, and the advantageous market conditions take us," said Davenport. "TRI Pointe Group's strong resources and backing, combined with our experience and relationships in the thriving southeast region, put us in an excellent position for success."

In the second half of the year, TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas anticipates opening communities in Wake Forest, Chatham County, Fuquay-Varina and inside the Beltline in the City of Raleigh. Townes at North Salem, which opened in Apex, N.C. in October, sold 23 townhomes in less than three months. Waterside, a 23-unit townhome community in Raleigh's prestigious inside the Beltline submarket, is expected to open to the public on February 6 after a VIP Priority List Event on January 20. For more information, please visit www.tripointehomes.com/carolinas.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Raleigh

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, TRI Pointe Homes Raleigh designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the Raleigh metro area. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes in the Carolinas, please visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/carolinas.

1 Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e472f958-d5dd-48fc-8ded-a6859d657ca0





