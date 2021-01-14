Business Intelligence Market to Reach USD 39.35 billion by 2027; Increasing Acceptance of Big Data Analytics to Intensify Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 39.35 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The rapidly evolving digital competencies in new business models can have an excellent impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Business Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Supply Chain Analytic Applications, CRM Analytic Applications, Financial Performance, and Strategy Management, Production Planning Analytic Operations, and Others), By End-User (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 20.60 billion in 2019.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus, leaving numerous industries distraught. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on the business intelligence market highlights:

All-inclusive analysis of the market

Dynamic insights into the segments

Extensive data about dominant regions

Key information about prominent players

Latest developments

Market drivers and restraints

COVID-19 impact on the market





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





Market Driver :

Advent of Cloud Computing and Big Data to Boost Market Growth

The increasing adoption of cloud computing and big data analytics owing to its superior technological capabilities will foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, cloud computing is regarded as an ideal platform to provide business intelligence applications as it serves as a repository for structured and unstructured data. Likewise, big data technology enables BI to analyze a large amount of data to deliver actionable insights into businesses and generate opportunities. The increasing need for business intelligence solutions to analyze huge chunks of data for social media channels will enable speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period. Therefore, the burgeoning social media platforms coupled with e-commerce popularity will have an outstanding effect on the market in the forthcoming years.

Emergence of Advanced Visualization Dashboards to Incite Business Amid Coronavirus

The market players are focused on advanced visualization dashboards to help users to get real-time status of the Coronavirus. For instance, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. developed real-time dashboards from Dundas BI. The COVID-19 dashboard helps the users to explore the real-time data by geography and stay updated. Similarly, Microsoft's Power BI in working with USAFacts organization to empower the users to visualize and interact with COVID-19 dataset. Thus, data visualization dashboards are expected to uplift the market during the coronavirus pandemic.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





Regional Analysis :

Business Expansion Plans to Support Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period due to the lucrative business expansion projects in the countries such as India, China, Singapore, Japan, and others. The presence of major players will further aid the expansion of the market in the region. For instance, in February 2020 – Sisense expanded its presence across Australia to support the growing demand for business intelligence and analytics. The company also announced a funding of USD 100 million with approximately more than USD 1 billion valuations to power its growth. The Middle East and Africa is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising unemployment & inflation. The surging financial sector is expected to augment the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Development :

October 2019: M3, Inc. announced the launch of a business intelligence platform namely ‘Insight'. The platform is an integrated tool featuring mobile compatibility, ad hoc reporting, robust analytics, and powerful user-driven dashboards.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Business Intelligence Market:

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce) (Washington, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

QlikTech International AB (Pennsylvania, United States)

Sisense Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Board International S.A. (Chiasso, Switzerland)

Logi Analytics, Inc. (Virginia, United States)

Teradata Corporation (California, United States)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Virginia, United States)

Informatica LLC (California, United States)

Domo, Inc. (Utah, United States)

Hitachi Vantara LLC (Pentaho), (Tokyo, Japan)

TARGIT (Denmark)

Yellowfin International Pvt Ltd (Melbourne, Australia)

Arcadia Data Inc. (London, United Kingdom)

Infor (Birst) (New York, United States)

BITAM (Atlanta, Georgia)

1010data, Inc. (New York, United States)

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. (Canada)





Quick Buy- Business Intelligence Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103742





Major Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Force Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Global Business Intelligence Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

Global Business Intelligence Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

By Component (Value) Solution

Analytical Applications Corporate Performance Management(CPM) Suites BI Platform Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and mid-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises By Application (Value) Supply chain analytic applications CRM analytic operations Financial performance and strategy management Production planning analytic operations Others (workforce analytic operations, services operations) By End-use Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunication Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Healthcare Others By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued..





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Telephone, Email, Web, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Travel and Transportation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and ecommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Professional Service Automation Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Consulting Firms, Marketing and Communication Firms, IT Firms, Architecture and Construction Firms, Research Firms, Accounting Firms, Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Point of Sale, Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-business-intelligence-market-10346



