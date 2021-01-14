Latin America Eyewear Market worth USD 15.05 Billion at 6.8% CAGR; Increasing Government Initiatives to Propel Growth in Brazil

Pune, India, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latin America eyewear market is set to gain momentum from the increasing geriatric population in the region. Old people are mainly prone to suffering from ophthalmic disorders or vision impairments. The report further states that the Latin America eyewear market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Computers to Accelerate Growth

The cases of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract, myopia, and glaucoma are increasing rapidly in Latin America in recent years. The rising usage of digital screens, namely, smartphones, computers, laptops, and televisions is one of the crucial reasons responsible for the higher prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders.

The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, mentioned that more than 25 million people in Caribbean and Latin American countries were affected by age-related macular degeneration in 2019. These factors are anticipated to propel the Latin America eyewear market growth in the near future. However, the surging adoption of LASIK surgeries may hamper the demand for eyewear products in this region.





Spectacles Segment Held Dominant Share in 2019 Backed by Rising Cases of Hypermetropia

Based on product type, the spectacles segment procured the largest Latin America eyewear market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of hypermetropia and other vision impairments among the general population in the region. Hence, the demand for vision correction products and devices, such as spectacles is set to grow.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Hinder Growth Fueled by Reduction in Patient Visits

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled several medical institutions to either postpone or cancel all the non-essential ophthalmic procedures. They are mainly doing this to avoid physical contact with patients for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus. A research conducted by doctors in Goiana, for instance, showed that in 2020, the total number of patient visits in ophthalmic clinics declined by 60.0% in Brazil, unlike the previous year. We are offering accurate research reports to help you pave the way toward success and invest in the Latin America eyewear industry accordingly.





Presence of Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Mexico

In 2019, Brazil generated USD 4.17 billion in terms of revenue in the Latin America eyewear industry. The presence of numerous eyewear companies, coupled with the increasing government initiatives would contribute to this growth. Also, the high demand for multiple eyewear products in this country would aid growth.

Mexico, on the other hand, is expected to retain its second position throughout the forthcoming years. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure in this country would boost growth. Additionally, the rising cases of ocular disorders are set to spur the demand for eyewear.





Key Players Aim to Gain a Competitive Edge by Unveiling State-of-the-art Eyewear Products

The market for eyewear in Latin America contains numerous prominent manufacturers that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge by launching innovative products. The high demand in this region is also boosting these firms to compete with their rivals by generating more sales. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company's ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target' or HALT technology.

: Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company's ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target' or HALT technology. February 2019: Essilor International acquired majority stakes in a prescription laboratory named Indulentes. It is based in Ecuador. This will help the former to strengthen its presence in the country.





A list of all the renowned eyewear manufacturers operating in Latin America:

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

EssilorLuxottica (Charenton-le-Pont, France)

CooperVision (Lake Forest, California, US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, New Jersey, US)

Bausch Health Incorporated (Bridgewater Township, US)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Oberkochen, Germany)

LentisPlus.Com(Bogotá, Colombia)

Safilo Group S.p.A (Padua, Italy)

Ben & Frank (Ciudad de, Mexico)

Leco.mx (Mexico City, Mexico)

Infinit.la (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Weblens.com (Mexico City, Mexico)

Willbloom.cl (Santiago, Chile)

Other Prominent Player





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

New Product Launch, By Key Players Prevalence of Key Ocular Diseases, By Key Countries Overview of Consumer Buying Behavior of Eyewear Products Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Key Trends in the Eyewear Market Percentage of Adults Currently Wearing Eyewear, Latin America Impact of COVID-19 on Latin America Eyewear Market

Latin America Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Spectacles Frames Lenses Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lenses Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Ecuador Rest of Latin America







TOC Continued….!





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





