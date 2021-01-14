This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. pursuant to Section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis Pharma N.V. (the "Offer"). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Kiadis draws €20 million from bridge loan with Sanofi

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, January 14, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that the Company has drawn €20 million from the Company's bridge loan with Sanofi (the "Bridge Loan") to bridge Kiadis' capital needs through the closing of the acquisition by Sanofi.

Agreement on its principal terms and the intention to enter into the Bridge Loan were announced on November 2, 2020 and the Bridge Loan has been entered into on January 13, 2021. The Bridge Loan makes available a total of €27.7 million of capital to be borrowed. Further information on the Bridge Loan will be included in the offer memorandum, which is expected to be published in Q1 2021.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" of de "Vennootschap") (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS) maakt vandaag bekend dat de Vennootschap EUR 20 miljoen heeft getrokken onder het overbruggingskrediet van de Vennootschap bij Sanofi (het "Overbruggingskrediet") om zijn kapitaalbehoeften te overbruggen tot de afronding van de overname door Sanofi.

Dat overeenstemming was bereikt over de hoofdvoorwaarden en de intentie het Overbruggingskrediet te tekenen was reeds aangekondigd op 2 november 2020, en ondertekening van het Overbruggingskrediet vond plaats op 13 januari 2021. Het Overbruggingskrediet maakt een totaalbedrag van EUR 27.7 miljoen aan leningen beschikbaar. Meer informatie over het Overbruggingskrediet zal worden opgenomen in het biedingsbericht, dat naar verwachting in het eerste kwartaal van 2021 zal worden gepubliceerd.

Dit is een samenvatting van het Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.Kiadis.com .

Kiadis Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



