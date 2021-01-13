Esports Entertainment Group to Present at NobleCon17 on January 20

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports entertainment and online gambling operator, today announced that its CEO, Grant Johnson, will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets™ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on January 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com



"I look forward to sharing our story with the NobleCon17 attendees," commented Johnson. "Recent acquisitions and contracts with high-profile sports teams provide a strong foundation for revenue growth in 2021 and beyond as we continue to execute on our three-pillar growth strategy amid the strengthening backdrop of a rapidly growing esports market globally."

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website (www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek www.channelchek.com next month.



About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.



